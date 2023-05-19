SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 36 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 19 to Monday 22 May 2023.

The top clash from Serie A in this round sees champions Napoli play host to Internazionale at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Partenopei will surely be in a celebratory mood after securing the Scudetto, but manager Luciano Spalletti has warned his players not to lose their professionalism.

“When you want to win important games like this against opponents of this level, this close to the end of the season, those are bricks in the wall of the final triumph,” said the charismatic tactician.

“However, let us wait before popping champagne corks and hearts because it’s not done yet. We played the game we wanted to play, but sometimes incidents and moments can change the course of the match. I think you are rewarded in the end if you keep relying on your own style of play and the team fully deserves to be in this position.”

Another clash to watch in this round sees Empoli host Juventus at the Stadio Comunale Carlo Castellani, with the Bianconeri struggling to understand exactly where they stand, given that their season has seen major ups and downs in terms of performances – and a points penalty, which has been at least temporarily overturned.

“I have a two-year contract, I’m privileged to work at Juventus,” said manager Massimiliano Allegri. “Working for seven years here, it’s for a few people. Then in life there are moments of difficulty in which things don’t go well, you need to have clear ideas in planning the future.

“I’m a businessman when I’m part of a club, we have to think about finishing the championship well. But we need to have clear ideas about next season and Juventus must plan for the future, knowing that we need to win again. We will certainly put all our effort into it.”

Elsewhere, AC Milan will welcome Sampdoria to the San Siro; Salernitana have the challenge of facing Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; Lazio face a tricky clash away to Udinese; and Atalanta will back themselves to beat Verona at home in Bergamo.

Serie A broadcast details, 19-22 May 2023

All times CAT

Friday 19 May

20:45: Sassuolo v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 20 May

15:00: Cremonese v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport OTT7, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Atalanta v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: AC Milan v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 21 May

12:30: Lecce v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Torino v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Napoli v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Udinese v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 22 May

18:30: Roma v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Empoli v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1