A video of Christian Atsu celebrating with his Hatayspor teammates which was recorded moments before the earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023, has surfaced online.

The video was taken in the dressing room after the victory night between Hatayspor and Kasimpasa.

The heated game ended in Christian Atsu scoring a free kick which was a last-minute goal for his team.

In the video, Atsu’s teammates were captured cheering him on and chanting his name. Another aspect of the video also showed Atsu displaying incredible dance moves.