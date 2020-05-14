The Ghana Music Awards Foundation has announced plans to hold a virtual concert in honour of frontline health workers leading Ghana’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual concert dubbed ‘Covid-19 heroes’ has been slated for Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 9:30 pm on TV and other social media platforms.

This follows series of virtual concerts held in Ghana as the ban on public gathering continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert is meant to inspire hope, support the fundraising effort of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund in support of the front-line health workers and to lend a voice to the ‘Wear A Mask’ Campaign.

In an instagram post, Charterhouse explained “the concert is to use music to rally a national applause for our Covid-19 heroes; the frontline health workers.

“The programme is also meant to inspire hope and to lend a voice to the ‘Wear A Mask’ and Anti- stigmatization Campaigns.”

Artistes billed for the night include Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Celestine Donkor, Akwaboah, MOG, Cindy Thompson, among others.

