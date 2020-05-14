Reports indicate that the government will today, May 14, 2020, be meeting with employers across the country to discuss effective adherence to safety and preventive guidelines at the workplace.

The meeting between the government and the various employers in the country was disclosed by the Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in a press briefing on Thursday.

Government’s decision to meet with employers is believed to be as a result of the recent 533 COVID-19 cases recorded at a fish processing company in the Tema Fishing Harbour enclave, where a worker infected with the virus, transferred it to his fellow workers.