Veteran actress Auntie Bee recently engaged in a candid conversation where she expressed her views on relationship and marriage.

The actress who has been widowed for over two decades following the demise of her partner John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem, Santo, said she is open to love again.

However, she was quick to add that she is not desperate to be loved up, but as and when the opportunity presents itself, she will grab it.

Asked in an interview on Accra FM what her spec is, Auntie Bee confidently revealed she is not one who scouts and selects potential partners based on specific criteria or preferences. Instead, she expressed her openness to anyone who shows genuine interest in her.

One trait she will not compromise, however, is sexual compatibility. Having lived and explored for many years, Auntie Bee said she wants a man who matches her high sexual energy.

“From day one to this very point at my age , if I say I have not explored, I’d be lying. I don’t double date or anything like that but I have experienced multiple men. So the lucky man should expect to meet a guru in the game,” she added.

While she acknowledged that finding the right person may be challenging, Auntie Bee remains optimistic and focused on her career for now.

