Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has ended the brouhaha over his reported death as he makes his first public appearance.

Mr Jacobs was spotted at an award event over the weekend in the company of his wife, Joke Silva.

This is coming at the back of reports that made rounds on social media about the actor’s death, some of which suggested otherwise that Olu Jacobs had been bedridden due to a health complication.

Debunking the rumour, the actor’s wife shared photos of him before and after the Afriff Globe Awards that took place on Saturday, November 14th.

There, the veteran actor was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry.

Netizens have however expressed concerns about his current look, as he seems to be less energetic than he was some years ago.