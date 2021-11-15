Milovan Rajevac, the head coach of the Black Stars, has said they have to intensify their preparations for the play-off of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

According to Rajevac, the competition would get tougher at the next stage hence the need to ensure that, all errors and weaknesses in the team were corrected before they take on their next opponents.

The coach said his greatest desire was to see Ghana at the 2022 World Cup hence the need to remain focused and prepare adequately for the task ahead.

He, however, commended the playing body for working hard to secure the much-needed victory for the team.

“We expected the tough nature of the game and we prepared for it and ensured we delivered.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored more in the game, but the most important thing is that we have won and we would plan to improve more,” he added.

The Black Stars would wait for the next phase of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO