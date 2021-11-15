Tecno Mobile, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide is set to unveil another bold and groundbreaking TECNO Spark design – The TECNO Spark 8 series.

The TECNO Spark series is one of the most sought after models on the Ghanaian market because of its youthful and futuristic nature. The TECNO Spark 8 Series comes in an iconic design equipped with an ultra-clear 50MP main AI Quad Camera and an 8MP selfie camera that brings more details to perfect moments.

With its speedy octa-core processor, the TECNO spark 8 series boasts of a 128 GB big ROM space to store important files and 4 GB RAM for a smooth user experience. It also comes with a power-optimized 5000mAh powerhouse battery for a long-lasting battery experience.

Enjoy quality cinematic audio-visuals with 6.52″ HD+ Dot Notch Screen and a DTS Stereo Sound Effect. Spark your creativity with other amazing elements such as the self-developed panoramic shooting, 1080P time-lapse photography, side fingerprint unlock, soplay music mix, AI bokeh effect and many more.