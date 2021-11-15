The group vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, Sani Dangote, has died.

Sani, who is Aliko Dangote‘s younger brother, died on Sunday in a United States hospital.

He was treating an undisclosed ailment.

The late Sani Dangote

A statement from Dangote Industries on Monday read: “It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today, 14th November 2021.

“May Allah SWT grant him mercy and admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus.”

The deceased was the chairman of Dansa Holdings Ltd and was formerly a non-executive director at NASCON Allied Industries Plc.

An established businessman and serial investor, Mr Dangote had interests in the manufacturing, agriculture, banking, and oil services sectors.