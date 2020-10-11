Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – Verna Natural Mineral Water, a brand of Twellium Industrial Company, will officially headline the 2020 Ghana Outstanding Women Award (GOWA).

The third edition of the awards ceremony slated for Friday, October 16, 2020 at Alisa Hotel in Accra, would be graced by change-makers in the society including politicians, celebrities, radio and television presenters, among others.



Mr. Ali Ajami, Marketing Manager of Twellium Industrial Company, in his address was elated with the partnership with Askof Production, organizers of the annual awards and said his outfit was dedicated to the course of recognising women who have impacted the society in diverse ways.

“Our brand deems it a great pleasure to support this initiative and I believe this would further encourage women to contribute more to the well being of the society especially the less privileged.

“I believe this partnership with Askof Productions would help unite women in the country and make us a strong force as we remain poised in changing lives in society,” he said.



Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, was grateful to Verna Mineral Water for headlining the event which seeks to honour women who have had a positive impact on society.



“This partnership is very important especially in this era of COVID-19 pandemic where some women are doing tremendously well in the fight against this deadly disease,” she said.



Other partners of the awards ceremony include Unilever Ghana, McBerry, GEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World and AZ Code.