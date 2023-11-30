Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has advised a leading UK private equity firm on the sale of Biyinzika Poultry International Limited (“BPIL”), a vertically integrated poultry business in Uganda, to an investor consortium including a US single-family office and a regional industry executive. The sale represented a 100% interest in BPIL.

BPIL was founded in 1990 as a poultry breeder farm and has grown steadily over the years to establish itself as a key player in the Ugandan poultry industry. It is a leading supplier of day-old chicks, poultry feeds, broilers, and branded and unbranded dressed chicken. It trades under brand names, including Pearl Chicken and Biyinzika Feeds.

The transaction reinforces Verdant Capital’s position as a leading advisor to private equity clients in Africa and builds on its market-leading sector competence in advising on transactions in the food and agri-business sector. In 2023 alone, Verdant Capital has completed three transactions in the food and agri-business sector. The transaction builds on Verdant Capital’s leading pan-African M&A league table positions in recent years, including in 2022, its rankings of fourth and first in the DealMakers pan-African and East African league tables, respectively.

Terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Verdant Capital.

Media enquiries:

Verdant Capital :

Liezel van Greunen,

T : +27 10 140 3700

E : liezel.vangreunen@verdant-cap.com

About Verdant Capital :

Verdant Capital is an investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis (www.Verdant-Cap.com).