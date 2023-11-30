A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong has appealed to flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to give Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang a second chance.

Reports suggest that, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, stand the chance of replacing Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

But speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Prof Sarpong believes the former Education Minister should be given the benefit of the doubt.

He explained that, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as an academic may not have had the political instincts when John Mahama chose her as Running Mate into the 2020 elections but she deserves another shot.

Prof. Smart Sarpong argued that, dropping Prof. Opoku-Agyemang may send a wrong signal to Ghanaians.

“If they will give the woman another opportunity, I think it wouldn’t have been bad. It would have signified or represent consistency. It would have signified and represented that, at least, we know that women largely as some people call them ‘weaker cells’ but when you give a woman an opportunity, she can do things that a man cannot. If you like touch a woman’s child and you will see the man in her”.

“If you drop the woman, people will begin to read a lot of meanings that you don’t believe in consistency; you don’t give second opportunity…I know the woman as a former Vice Chancellor. We all didn’t know her as a politician, so maybe given a second chance, the woman can prove something very greater than what we saw her do in the first contest,” he said.

