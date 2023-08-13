A Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has said that the retention of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former president John Mahama will depend on a number of factors.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, Professor Gyampo conducted a SWOT analysis of Professor Opoku-Agyemang, which he described as a “spreadsheet.”

"In terms of the positives, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the lead-up to the 2020 elections brought the gender, ethnic and regional balance to the ticket of John Mahama. Also at the moment, she is somebody who is already known and has been well-marketed. Again in terms of our politicking in our part of the world, she has less political debts on her, so you cannot easily match link her. And she could also appeal to the academia and the middle class within the community in a manner that would help the NDC shed its outlook as being anti-academic.

“And then she is less violent and very calm in terms of temperament. Again she is a bilingual person and I think that will help in governance and international relations. She also has a very strong family background and family values having successfully raised three kids who all have PhDs. And then her experience also in managing UCC as Vice-Chancellor is something that is good and is a plus for her,” he stated.

In terms of her weaknesses, Prof. Gyampo said Professor Opoku-Agyemang was perceived as being dull and may not be able to replace the flagbearer.

He also said she also did not appeal to her gender, ethnic, and regional constituencies during the last elections.

“In terms of what works against her, one is likely to say that she herself could not appeal so much to her gender, ethnic and regional constituencies during the last elections. Again, she is perceived to be quite too dull and sometimes unimpressive… Generally, if people are selecting candidates, they also tend to look out for whoever will be able to replace the flagbearer, but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that she may be able to lead the party after John Mahama’s exits,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a Political Science Lecturer at UG, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has expressed shock over the push to replace Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Reports suggest that the likes of business mogul Sam Jonah, former deputy chief of staff Dr Valerie Sawyerr, founder of Ashesi University Patrick Awuah, and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, stand the chance of replacing Professor Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr Asah-Asante said that even though the individuals who are being mentioned are also qualified, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stands out among them.