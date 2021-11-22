Renowned actor, Joseph Van Vicker, has flaunted his handsome son in the latest post on his Instagram page.

The photo was to mark the birthday of his younger version as he turns 13 on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The photo captured a recreation of Mr Vicker’s youthful age as father and son moments rocked matching peach shirts on black pair of trousers.

Posting the photo, he made a profound statement in his caption, stating it was a stage that breaks or makes a person and he can choose to forget all he has been taught as a child.

However, one thing that he shouldn’t forget was LEF, thus, premium on Life, Education and Freedom.

Mr Vicker went on to pray for God’s blessings and success upon his son in all endeavours.

He wrote: My boy is 13 years today. A big man I must say. This is the stage that makes or breaks one. Son, you can forget all I have groomed you to be but forget not, LEF, the premium on LIFE, EDUCATION and FREEDOM.

You are blessed son. HE Shall continue to guide, protect and grace you with success. You shall be greater in His Mighty Name. Happy bday son. Daddy loves you.