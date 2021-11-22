The owners of an apartment serving as the Ashanti Regional Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Krofuom in Kumasi are up against party leaders for failing to address rent issues.

The landlady, together with her children and other relatives, on Monday stormed the regional office to disrupt an ongoing press conference on the same issue.

Regional Communications Director, Kwasi Kyei, says lawyers of both parties will soon address the rent impasse.

Last Friday, the aggrieved family disrupted a TESCON meeting at the party office, claiming the NPP defaulted payment of three years rent.

The TESCON members left the office following the bizarre scene created by the family.

The family returned on Monday when some NPP members were addressing the press on the same issue.

Some aggrieved family members spoke to the media.

