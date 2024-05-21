The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region has refuted claims made by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his campaign tour in the region.

In a press release, the Upper West NDC stated that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, during his interaction with the clergy, chastised John Mahama for allegedly not accomplishing anything as Vice President and touted himself as the champion of 33 policies.

“As Vice President, John Dramani Mahama superintended over a single digit inflation for over 31 months, ensured a very stable currency as compared to Dr Bawumia who took over the cedi at GH₵4.2 and ran it to over GH₵15 as at today,” parts of the statement read.

“One would have thought that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has a tattered image punctured by deceit and failed promises would have used this golden opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the people of the UWR for deceiving them with promises and phantom projects which never saw the light of day,” the party stated.

Highlighting some of the projects, the NDC noted that the Hain–Tumu road remains uncompleted despite numerous government promises, and the astroturf in Tumu Kuoro is unfinished despite a commitment during the sod-cutting ceremony to complete it within six months.

Additionally, the party pointed out that Dr Bawumia failed to honour his promise of providing students with tablets under his “one student, one tablet” pledge by 2023, and numerous projects have been abandoned, particularly on the UBIDS campus.

They also criticised the NPP government, led by the Economic Management Team chaired by Dr Bawumia, for taking Ghana to the IMF despite promising not to and for introducing the E-Levy among other policies.

“He is a walking contradiction and practices diabolism, so in the end a vote for Bawumia is a vote for continuity of the corrupt, inept, virtually implemented policies/programmes and morally bankrupt Akufo-Addo regime of which he, Dr. Bawumia, is a big part.”

“The NDC wishes to draw the attention of the general public to beware of Dr Bawumia and his deceitful comments, failed promises, inconsistent logic, incompetence and goofy dancing moves. Indeed, anyone who believes in anything Dr. Bawumia says on these deceitful tours, does so at his or her own risk.”

Read the full statement below: