Authorities of the University of Ghana have reminded students of the ban on all events and gatherings.

The directive was put in place by the Dean of Student Affairs in August 2022 following a clash between students of the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls.

Also, no external bodies are permitted “to hold functions on the University’s campuses without the written approval of the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar or their representatives.”

“These directives will be strictly enforced, and any infractions will be met with appropriate sanctions,” the University’s Management emphasised.

The reminder comes as students return to campus to begin the new academic year.

Meanwhile, continuing students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls have been ejected from their halls and banned from seeking tenancy in any other traditional hall on campus.

“They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels,” a communique on December 14, said.

Aggrieved students say the directive is draconian and have been protesting against it.

They have given the school’s Management a one-week ultimatum to rescind their decision.