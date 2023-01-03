It appears the legal battles bedeviling the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are far from over as another suit challenging the Regional elections in the Eastern region surfaces.

Former Regional Chairman, John Owusu-Amankrah, popularly known as JOWAK, is praying the court to annul the regional elections.

He argued that, the constitution of the NDC was grossly contravened in the lead up to the said regional conference held on 17th December 2022.

JOWAK said per the party’s constitution, it is the Regional Chairman that convenes the regional conference but he was deliberately sidelined, and the elections were held without his participation or consent, thereby violating his constitutional mandate as Chairman of the party.

Mr Owusu-Amankrah also noted in his suit that prior to the regional conference, there were some challenges with some Constituencies, venue for the conference and a host of other issues. According to him, all these matters were being adjudicated at various levels of the party.

The plaintiff also noted that, with all these issues and the outcome of the Youth Conference on 11th December 2022, where Atiwa East delegates were not allowed to vote, he was served a suit filed by one Albert Bonsu of Atiwa East which seemed to injunct the intended Regional Conference. He notes further that after consultation with some party officer and lawyers, it was agreed that the elections could not hold due to the injunction application and therefore issued a notice calling the Regional Conference off.

However, JOWAK said the party ignored it and held the elections on his blind side on 19th December 2022.

He is, therefore, asking the court to annul the elections and call for fresh elections to be conducted as it is against public policy for him to be made to suffer only because he chose to obey the laws of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Koforidua High Court will make a determination of case at its next seating.