An Uber driver in charge of Nissan Versa Saloon car with registration number GR 9685-21 was killed in an accident on the Harbour dual carriageway from the Tema motorway intersection towards the Valco roundabout last Wednesday night.

According to the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the driver, Isaac Parker Yeboah, 28, was rendering Uber services with two passengers on board before the accident.

The two passengers were rushed to the hospital, treated and have since been discharged.

The MTTD directorate told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the driver was using the inner lane of the Harbour dual carriageway way and at a section of the road opposite the Tema Technical Institute, he ran his car into the protruded construction vehicle machine with registration number GT 9258-18.

The directorate said the machine was being operated onto the road at the junction extending its bull beyond the central reserve pavement of the road onto the way of the saloon car.

The impact ripped off the roof of the saloon car, crushing the head of driver, who suffered instant death.

It was reported that the machine operator run-away from the scene and abandoned the machine at a warehouse within the heavy industrial area of Tema.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue while the suspect has been arrested and in custody.