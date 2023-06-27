Black Meteors goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, is optimistic ahead of their game against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but reiterated that they will correct their mistakes.

Ghana recorded a 3-2 win over Congo in their opener on Sunday while Morocco roared back to secure a 2-1 win over Guinea.

The Black Meteors took a comfortable 3-0 lead but almost gave it all away as the Congolese came through with two late goals to end the game 3-2 after an exciting encounter.

Ibrahim Danlad is, however, hopeful his team will learn from their mistakes and go all out for the next game.

According to him, they are aware a win against Morocco will qualify them to the next stage which is why they will stay focused on attaining their goal.

“We know what is at stake. If we win, we qualify for the next stage of the competition,” he told the press on Monday.

“We will just learn from our mistakes from the previous game. We will go all out and concentrate for 90 minutes and we know we will win,” he added.

A win against the host country today will seal Ghana’s place in the next round of the games.

Kick-off is scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

After the game against Morocco, the team will play their final group game against Guinea as they aim to pick one of the three available slots to the Olympic Games to be held next year in Paris.

Ghana is hoping to end a nearly 20-year hiatus having last participated in the Olympic Games when it was hosted in Athens in 2004.

READ ALSO