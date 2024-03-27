The bodies of two people have been recovered from a red pickup truck which was submerged under the waters where the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

An operation to recover the bodies of four more people presumed dead continues, after a container ship crashed into a bridge in the US city of Baltimore.

Two victims of the collision involving the Singapore-flagged Dali, which struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge as it left port on Tuesday, have been named.

Investigators have boarded the ship and recovered its data recorder – similar to a black box, officials say.

The US Coast Guard says more than 1.5 million gallons of fuel oil and cargo containing hazardous materials are on the ship, but there is no danger to the public.

All 22 crew members, who are all Indian nationals and were not hurt in the crash, are still on board.

The bridge snapped and plunged into the Patapsco River on Tuesday, about 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT), after the Dali container ship crashed into it.

The vessel had lost power and issued a distress call moments before – but could not change course in time to avoid crashing into the bridge.

President Biden has said the US government would cover the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge, but it’s not clear how long this will take.

