A woman, believed to be in her 50’s, has been reported dead with others in critical condition in after an accident at Datoyili in Tamale.

The accident occurred when a long truck from Burkina Faso with registration number 11JH 8077 crashed with a motor king tricycle.

Information gathered suggested that the long truck driver veered off its lane and hit the tricycle which was carrying the woman and about four other occupants.

The woman fell from the tricycle and got run over by the truck killing her instantly and leaving the others in critical condition.

The family of the deceased has since buried the body per Islamic customs while the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adom News | Illiasu Abdul Rauf