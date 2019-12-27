The vociferous Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, thinks that some world leaders are clandestinely working to make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “unpopular.”

To him, that is why they have “unleashed” their representatives in Ghana, High Commissioners and Ambassadors to verbally attack President Akufo-Addo’s government.

The motive, according to Mr Agyapong, was to make President Akufo-Addo “unpopular” just as they did to Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah in the First Republican constitutional government.

This, he said, was happening because President Akufo-Addo was on a quest to make Ghana self-sufficient and to wean the country from foreign aid.

“This is what Akufo-Addo wants to do and he is facing challenges; the whole world wants to make him unpopular just as they did to Kwame Nkrumah; the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency of USA] was behind the coup [d’e tat] that overthrew Nkrumah because they realised that Nkrumah was educating the black people to liberate themselves,” he said.

In a television interview on Accra based Net 2 TV on Monday [December 23, 2019], the outspoken MP said the Western World has been the greatest opponent of Africa and was doing everything to ensure that the black race fails.

This, he said, was the reason the Western World leaders have unleashed their ambassadors and representatives in Ghana to criticise the Akufo-Addo administration on a daily basis, just to make the president unpopular.

“After physically putting us in chains, now they are using their minds to beat us and we are always going to be underdogs unless we liberate ourselves; and we can only liberate ourselves when we are self-sufficient and reduce the dependence on these white people”, he said.

