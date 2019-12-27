The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has upon recommendation of the Police Council, promoted five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) to the rank of Commissioners and 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The promotions take effect from 1st January, 2020.

The newly promoted Commissioners are:

1. DCOP/Mr Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical Department

2. DCOP/Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department

3. DCOP/Mr Ebenezer Francis Doku, Director-General/Special Duties

4. DCOP/Mr Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department

5. DCOP/Mr Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department

The Deputy Commissioners are:

1. ACP/Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy-Director General/CID

2. ACP/Mr Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director Education

3. ACP/Mr Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono

4. ACP/Mr Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, NPTS

5. ACP/Mr Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono East

6. ACP/Mr Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern

7. ACP/Mr Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director, Marine, Ports and Harbour

8. ACP/Mr Stephen Adane-Mensah, Deputy Director, Service Workshop

9. ACP/Mr Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central MTTU Commander

10. ACP/Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations

11. ACP/Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations

12. ACP/Mr David Senanu Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department

13. ACP/Mr Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, CID

14. ACP/Mr Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah

15. ACP/Mr Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital

16. ACP/Mrs Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Central

The Police Administration wishes the newly promoted officers heartiest congratulations. Of particular mention from Officers of the Public Affairs Department is their Director-General, DCOP Mr David S. Eklu.