The treason trial of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has been adjourned to May 20, 2024.

The court was expected to determine jurisdiction after lawyers for the activist filed a motion challenging the constitutionality of the offense.

There was also an application inviting the judge to refer the matter to the Supreme Court.

In anticipation of Monday’s proceedings, Mr. Barker-Vormawor had earlier on his social media account rallied members of the #FixTheCountry movement to show up at the court to support him.

However, the sitting judge is currently undertaking a training programme, so the long-awaited trial did not take place.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was arrested, charged, and is standing trial for making a social media post that police investigators said contained a clear statement of intent to subvert the constitution of Ghana.

He was picked up on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival in the country from the United Kingdom.

The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2024, for a determination to be made on the court’s jurisdiction on the matter, and a possible trial.

