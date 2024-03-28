Management of Kejetia Market in Kumasi has asked traders to ensure the installation of individual electricity meters or risk losing their stalls after three months.



In response to agitations by the traders for separate meters, management has concluded arrangements for the traders to access their meters at a cost.



Finance Manager of Kumasi City Market, John Kwaku Owusu, says traders get the meters installed after making part payment.

Traders at the Kejetia Market are accessing individual meters as part of a road map to address challenges of high cost of electricity.



Management of the market has confirmed the arrival of new meters to serve the purpose.



A single-phase meter costs Gh¢2,895, while a three-phase meter costs Gh3,800.



Finance Manager of the Kumasi City Market, John Owusu, says it will be difficult for management to accept traders who can fail to install their separate meters before the three-month deadline.



“If you’re unable to make full payment by three months’ time, you’ll not be allowed to trade here. We’ve signed a contract to ensure payments are duly paid. We can’t wait for a year before you make full payment,” he said.



Mr. Owusu says the traders are to make part payment before the installation of a meter.



“These are the meters. The contractor has begun installation at the market. When the traders make half payment, we go and install for them,” he said.



President of the Kejetia Market Traders Association, Nana Akwasi Prempeh pleaded with the traders to install the single meters.

“I’d plead with the traders to purchase the meter for convenient energy use,” he urged.