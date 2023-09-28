Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku has paid glowing tribute to former girlfriend, Tracy Boakye.

Contrary to public perception that the actress is hotheaded, he said “she [Tracy] is a very good girl.

Mr. Opoku described his one year relationship with Tracy Boateng as a very peaceful one.

“She [Tracy] was a very good girl; she wasn’t troublesome. We didn’t always see eye to eye on everything but I enjoyed our relationship” he said in an interview on Delay show.

