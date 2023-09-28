The Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, claims the resignation of the former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen is a blessing for the party.

The former Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament said Alan’s resignation from the NPP will help the party win the upcoming presidential election.

“We have seen all those things, and one thing that excites me about these events is that when it happens like that, it’s a good omen for the party that is in power. Because when Goosie Tandoh left and Nana Konadu left, the NDC was able to win power. During President Kufuor’s time, when Wereko Brobbey also left, the NPP came to power,” he said in an interview on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsɛm.

The former deputy administrative manager for Metro Mass Transit Limited encouraged members of the NPP to stay positive.

“Politics is not conflict; it is democracy. I beg all members of the NPP, it is not unheard of for a member of a political party to resign. It started after independence, even before independence, when the UGCC, Ako Adjei, and Paa Grant paid money to bring in Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to form a political party.

When Osagyefo came in and felt oppressed, he resigned and said he was forming his own political party, which is the Convention People’s Party. He went and did his work. Subsequently, Joe Appiah and others also resigned from their political parties in 1979. Even in 1992, it’s not just the NPP tradition.

From 1992 onwards, we’ve seen Nana Konadu Agyemang leave the NDC; we’ve seen Goosie Tandoh leave the NDC; we’ve seen Wereko Brobbey leave the NPP and form his own party; we’ve seen Ayariga leave the PNC and form his own party,” he observed.

Commenting on the effect of Alan’s absence on the NPP, Kennedy Kankam said the party will investigate all MPs who supported the former Minister of Trade and Industry.

“Look at the number of MPs who were following the honorable Alan Kyerematen. They have all remained in the NPP, and we are not going to simply accept their decision to stay. We are going to do the checks and balances, and we’re going to keep an eye on everybody to ensure that the New Patriotic Party doesn’t suffer any effects”, he said.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen’s exit is a call to action.

“His exit now is going to help us identify our shortcomings. In what ways did we err, pushing him to resign? What happened? Whose responsibility was it? What regulations were put in place, and were they honored? We are going to interrogate it. We are all going to sit down and analyze the situation and after all that, we will come back as a stronger party,” he asserted.