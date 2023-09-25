Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jr. has expressed his disappointment regarding Tracey Boakye’s public comments about his sexual prowess.

Three years ago, during the premiere of the movie ‘Away Bus,’ Tracey, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed that, despite Ernest’s history of infidelity, he was a very romantic partner and skilled in bed.

“Ernest knows how to pamper a lady. He is a romantic guy. If I were to choose two of my exes who are good in bed, Ernest would definitely be one of them. Ernest is good in bed, no doubt. Ernest was good in that department for me,” Tracey had remarked.

However, speaking about this matter publicly for the first time during an interview with Delay, Ernest Opoku was displeased with Tracey’s candid exposé which went viral on social media.

A livid gospel musician who admitted to dating the popular actress said is was inappropriate for Tracy to make their private matter public.

“I heard she said I am good in bed, and that is her opinion. I was disturbed when she publicly disclosed this information. Why would you share that with the public? It’s not appropriate. I am a gospel artiste and making such statements about me could harm my reputation,” he bemoaned.

