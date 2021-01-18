After trending in the latter months of 2020 over a relationship scandal, actress Tracey Boakye has pledged to be of her best behaviour this year.

The promise she made is one of the items on her wish list for her 30th birthday she celebrated yesterday, January 17.

She thanked God for giving her the strength to fight back thousands of people she said stood against her for no reason.

However, after strength, she is supplicating for tolerance so as not to respond to her opposers.

“Dear God, I thank you for My Life, thank you for how far you’ve brought me, thank you for giving me a strong heart to fight back thousands of people, when they all stood against me for NO REASON. I know you’re not done with me yet, all I ask for is Long life, Good Health, and a STRONG HEART ❤️. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. THANK YOU JESUS.

“I HAVE PROMISED MYSELF, that at age 30, with 2 beautiful kids, I WON’T RESPOND TO ANY DEPRESSED PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AGAIN. And I’m still sticking to MY PROMISE. Happy birthday to me,” she captioned her photos.

Photos below:

Tracey Boakye celebrates 30th birthday

