Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper, David James has praised Ghana legend, Tony Yeboah for his impact in the Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko and Okwawu United forward joined Leeds United from Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt for a deal worth £3.4 million in January 1995.

He became the fans’ favourite due to his goal-scoring prowess.

Speaking on the impact of the former Ghana striker on DSTV, James lauded Yeboah, adding that he made a way for Ghanaian players in the Premier League currently due to his impact.

“Every country needs someone that will represent them abroad and for me, Tony Yeboah was the flag bearer of Ghana in the Premier League,” he told Premier League Productions

“His presence in the Premier League made a way for the Ghanaian players in the Premier League.

“Tony Yeboah was strong and scoring shocking goals. He was just a delight to watch,” he added.

In his second season at Elland Road, he was voted Player of the Year. Yeboah scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances and is still revered as a cult hero for the Yorkshire club due to a series of memorable goals he scored.

His volley against Liverpool and his strike versus Wimbledon in the 1995–96 season were among his most notable goals, and he was a regular feature in Goal of the Month in the Premier League.

Yeboah was a member of Ghana’s national team for over ten years and represented his country at three Africa Cup of Nations during the 1990s. Yeboah scored 29 goals in 59 appearances for Ghana, the fourth-highest goalscoring total in the nation’s history behind Asamoah Gyan, Edward Acquah and Kwasi Owusu.