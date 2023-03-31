A 40-year-old public health promoter with the Nkwanta South municipal hospital, Rick Azaglo is standing trials for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of two teenagers in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

According to the police, the accused person drugged the victims aged 14 and 15, which dozed them off, in order to have sexual relations with their unconscious bodies.

The victims attitude in school raised suspicion and upon interrogated by the school authorities, the ordeal was revealed and the Nkwanta South social welfare alerted who also reported the matter to the police.

The accused persons was subsequently arrested and charged with the offense.

Police prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah told Jasikan circuit that the police retrieved exhibits which are yet to be forwarded to FDA for analytical examination and report.

The accused person, Richard Azaglo who plea is yet to be taken since the matter is under investigation.

The presiding judge at Jasikan circuit court His Honour Alfred Kwabena Asiedu advised prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah to speed up investigation.

He was however, admitted to bail with the sum of GHS 10,000 with one surety and to re-appear on 13th April 2023.