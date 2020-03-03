Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, is still dragging the name of her ex-husband through the mud on social media after she alleged that he sleeps with other men.

She has taken to Instagram to continue bashing him though she promised her fans she wouldn’t touch on the issue henceforth.

Just recently, the mother of one took to social media via her same Instagram page to reveal that she walked out of her marriage with businessman Olakunle Churchill because he is a bisexual.

MORE STORIES:

Meanwhile, Mr Churchill, who has a son with Tonto Dikeh, reacting to the allegations described her as a liar.

But the actress has proved she isn’t backing down as she continues to lambast Mr Churchill in her latest post.

Check the post below: