Ghana’s Richard Commey has pledged to regain his World IBF title after losing to American boxer, Teofimo Lopez after suffering a round two technical knockout.

Commey was hit by a powerful right punch from Lopez in one minute 14 seconds in the second round of the fight at the Madison Square Gardens.

Commey, 32, went into the bout as the underdog despite being the defending champion.

However, according to him, he has put the defeat behind him and is hoping to return to reclaim his belt and also implored on the Ghanaian media to help promote his fight.

Commy will return to the ring in May but he is likely to know his opponent next two weeks.