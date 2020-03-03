Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Joey B, has advised a fan against ‘wasting’ his airtime voting for him to win in a category he has been nominated for in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The ‘Tonga’ hitmaker who bagged three nominations in a shortlist of artistes for the VGMA left fans surprised when he suggested he didn’t feel qualified to win any of the categories in which he had been nominated for.

Joey B, to show how serious he was about his feelings, dissuaded the fan from voting for him as he believes it was a “waste of credit”, urging the fan to divert such efforts into calling loved ones.

In a series of tweets, the artiste suggested he had bowed out of VGMA, following previous biases in order to avoid unnecessary internet trolling.

The fan tweeted: @1realjoey b this VGMA I swear I go vote for u like 1000 times …Joey Bu are forever my boss I pray u live longer for me to see u saaa I love u daddy.

Joey then replied, use your credit to call your loved ones. 2020 is scary.

Joey B was nominated in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and the Hip-Life/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year categories.

Below is the twitter banter between Joey B and the fan:

@1RealJoeyB JOEY B THIS VGMA I SWEAR I GO VOTE FOR U ABOUT 1000 TIMES …JOEY B U ARE FOREVER MY BOSS I PRAY U LIVE LONGER FOR ME TO SEE U SAAA I LOVE U DADDY ❤️🌎 — Agyemang Andy (@AgyemangAndy2) March 1, 2020

use your credit to call loved ones. 2020 is scary. 💚 https://t.co/rLGsNIjh4Y — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) March 1, 2020