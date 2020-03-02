Veteran actress Irene Opare says she is currently paying attention to her health by exercising after she adopted the idea of wanting to lose weight.

The actress has revealed that she is currently on a weight loss timetable which guides her on her quest to lose some fat.

Ms Opare said she expected to have her abs on display by the end of the year.

READ ALSO

The decision to lose weight, she revealed, stemmed out of the host querying her on indecent dressing being perpetuated by some female celebs in the entertainment circles.

Watch the video below: