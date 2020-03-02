A protest by some residents of Sogakofe in the South Tongu District of the Volta region, turned bloody when stray bullets hit three people, Monday.

According to sources, the police, in an attempt to disperse the angry residents who besieged the police station and were pelting stones at them, fired warning shots.

A stray bullet hit three people in the leg, arm and back.

Two of the casualties are currently on admission at the District Hospital in Sogakofe while one has been taken to the Comboni Hospital. Information gathered indicates they are all in stable condition.

The residents earlier in the morning took to the streets to protest against the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa’s refusal to meet them and address their concerns over the increasing spate of robbery incidents in the South Tongu District.

They didn’t only block the Sogakofe-Accra highway but also burnt tyres to register their displeasure.

The angry residents have given the police a three-day ultimatum to arrest a group of armed robbers who shot and killed one of their own or face their wrath.

The residents, who are terrified following series of armed robbery incidents, called for an intensified police visibility and patrol to help curb the increasing spate of crime in the South Tongu District.

The residents, who staged a protest on Sunday morning and blocked the Sogakofe-Accra highway, following the murder of the Sogakofe South Assembly Member, Marcus Mawutor Azahli, are promising worse actions should the police fail to bring the assailants to book.

Mr Azahli, a mobile money merchant at Sogakofe, was shot and stabbed to death at his residence, while some unknown amount of money contained in a safe was stolen.

His wife sustained an injury from a knock on her head with a gun barrel and was stabbed in the shoulder, while their child was also shot at.