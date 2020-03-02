Just days after fueling his ‘beef’ with Sarkodie, self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has advised music-loving fans not to take his ‘beefs’ with colleagues serious.

He gave the advice shortly after making peace with rapper Yaa Pono at D Blacks’ Club Onyx where he revealed that such beefs are artificial and are for financial gains hence should be taken lightly.

“I want to send this message across; when we are beefing, my fans, I beg don’t take it to heart because we make money from it, we are like politicians,” he advised.

The two artistes on the night could be seen laughing heartedly and enjoying each other’s company as fans applauded them for the maturity in handling their stale relationship.

The rift between Shatta and Yaa Pono started in 2017 when Shatta Wale’s team denied Yaa Pono the opportunity of performing on the same stage during a concert in Cape Coast.

Unhappy with the development, Yaa Pono composed a song he titled “Gbee naabu” to teach him a lyrical lesson while mocking the size of his mouth.

But the latest advice from Shatta could mean that all those moments were faked for the cash.