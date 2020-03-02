The Ghana chapter of the Climate, Livelihoods and Agriculture Platform (CLAP Gh), has been duly launched at the Rattray Park in Kumasi.

CLAP Ghana is constituted to build synergy along the Science, Environment and Agriculture nexus to drive a common goal of addressing climate change for sustainable development.

The platform also seeks to contribute to solutions in climate mitigation and adaptation.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Isaac Tetteh of the Department of Environmental Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, there is rapid increase in green house gas levels despite commitments to its reduction by countries, particularly advanced countries.

