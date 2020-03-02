The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Administrator has exonerated the Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, who was named as one of the beneficiaries of the much-talked-about GETFund scholarship.

Mr Richard Boadu has said that even though the legislator applied for the scholarship; he was not awarded due to incomplete documentation.

A performance audit report by the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund named Hon. Osei Nyarko as a beneficiary.

The MP who was said to have received a scholarship to study at the SOAS University of London for a Certificate in Environmental Management has threatened to sue the Auditor-General for the naming him among the beneficiaries.

Richard Boadu

Setting the records straight, the GETFund Administrator on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, blamed the Auditor-General for the ‘unnecessary noise’.

He noted that if officials who conducted the audit had done due diligence, such embarrassment would have been avoided.

The GETFund Administrator said he could not understand why the Auditor-General only chose to publish 88 of the huge number of scholarship application files submitted to them.

“We gave them shortlisted, awarded and approved scholarship files but they failed to do due diligence before publishing the 88 list,” he noted.

Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman