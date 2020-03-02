The Anawoekope United Methodist Basic School at Aveyime in the North Tongu District of the Volta Regions has benefited from a 20-seater library stocked with over 1,600 books.

The donation was by International Needs Ghana, who over the years, have been known for such benevolence.

Speaking at a ceremony to unveil the library, Human Resource Management and Development Officer at North Tongu Education Directorate, Padmore Havor, thanked the organisation for the gesture, which he says, will improve students ability to read in the area.

“The pupils cannot read and this is quite worrying. It’s impacting negatively on their performance in Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) but we believe things will turn out well now,” he said.

Mr Havor who represented the Education Director, Godwin Amelor at the ceremony also appealed to International Needs to consider giving extra training to teachers in English, Mathematics and Science to help improve on the performance of pupils in the BECE.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of International Needs, Cromwell Awadey was optimistic about 400 pupils will benefit .

He urged the more the child reads, the more vocabularies he or she will form which is a foundation for improved performance among the children.