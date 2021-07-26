Ghana’s general captain at the 2020 Olympic Games, Suleimanu Tetteh, set the stride in fashionable style with a split decision (3-2) victory over Dominican Republic’s Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo in the Flyweight division to book a spot in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics boxing event.

With the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, watching from the VIP stand, the experienced Black Bombers skipper started gently and dropped a point in the first, but gradually heated himself into the bout, winning the last two rounds to justify three of the five judges’ scorecards.

Tetteh, who received full support from some officials in the Ghana contingent, showed great serenity and technical ability, with a quick movement and targeted punching, to eventually overpower his opponent.

Three of the five judges scored in favour of Tetteh, while two scored for Rodrigo.

The London 2012 Olympian, Tetteh, progresses to the Round of 16 and a step closer to the medal zone.

Speaking after the win, Tetteh admitted that he nearly lost hope but motivated himself as the pacesetter and leader of the Ghana athletes in Tokyo.

“I told my family and friends, I am not coming back empty-handed and that stimulated me to go all out to get the first victory for Ghana,” he said.

Tetteh, who has now gained his confidence, will fight Veitia Yosbany of Cuba in the 16th stage on Saturday 31st of July.

Rosa Rodrigo won gold in the flyweight category at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. He was named the 2019 Boxer of the Year by the Dominican Boxing Federation.

In 2020, he was named Boxer of the Year by the Dominican Republic Sports Chroniclers Circle.

The two other Ghanaian boxers will do battle on Wednesday, July 28, with Samuel Takyi facing Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo of Ecuador, and Light heavyweight, Shakul Samed fighting Malkan Bayram of Turkey.