Dandruff is a very common hair problem.

We all have spent our time and energy looking for an effective solution to get rid of it. There might be several solutions to eliminate dandruff, but did you know that using neem is one of the most effective remedies one could try.

Neem is a very important part of ayurvedic medicine and is being used for ages. It is used to treat health issues, skin and hair problems. Try these methods to cure all dandruff in the hair:

Neem and coconut oil

Ingredients

½ cup coconut oil

10 neem leaves

½ tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp castor oil

Method

Heat the coconut oil and then add the neem leaves to it. Take it off the heat after it boils for 10-15 minutes.

Add the castor oil and lemon juice after the oil cools down.

Store this mixture in a bottle and apply this at least 2 times a week.

Apply this mixture and let it stay for an hour before you wash it.

Neem and water

Using this will reduce the itchiness and discomfort which is caused by dandruff. Use this twice or thrice a week to completely get rid of the problem.

Ingredients

35-40 neem leaves

1-1 ½ litre of water

Method

Boil the water and then take it off the gas.

Add the neem leaves to the water and let it rest overnight.

Rinse your hair with this water in the morn

Neem hair mask

Doing this once a week will reduce the amount of dandruff in no time.

Ingredients

30-40 neem leaves

1-litre water

1 tablespoon honey

Method

Boil the water and then take it off the gas.

Now add the neem leaves and let them rest overnight.

Strain the leaves from the water and then grind the leaves to make a paste.

Add the honey to your paste and apply this mask to your roots and hair.

Leave it for 25-30 minutes and then rinse.