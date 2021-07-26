A leading member in the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, says politicians and citizens championing the anti LGBTQ+ bill against those vying for same-sex rights will have Ghana blacklisted internationally.

According to him, the Ghanaian legislators, who have united to kick out the agenda of LGBTQ+ “being imposed” on citizens from Western powers, are aware of the negative effects of their actions.

He explained that the gay+ activities are already illegal in the country with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo giving his word not to legalise it but the sudden anti-LGBTQ+ bill goes a long way to show hatred against the LGBTQ+ community.

Gay+ activities are already illegal in our country. The President has given his word he won’t legalise it. This Bill can only serve one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for hating! Surely, the promoters of the Bill cannot be oblivious of this, he wrote.

In another post, he said: I am struggling to understand what the promoters of this Private Members Bill really seek to achieve. Perhaps, it is what will fix the myriad of problems we are facing as a country, like finding jobs for the youth and fixing our roads.

Meanwhile, though most of the legislators are backing the anti-LGBTQ move, the voices of these eight parliamentarians are the loudest.

Their identities were made public by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel ‘Dzata’ George, who took to his official page to laud his colleagues.

They are Ho West MP, Bedzrah Emma Kwasi, Krachi West MP, Helen Adwoa Ntoso, Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour and Tamale North MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.

The rest are La Dade Kotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor and Kpando MP, Della Sowah.