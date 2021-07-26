The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has conferred honorary doctorate degree on Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, aka Napo.

He was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at a special congregation on Saturday, July 24, 2021, for his contribution to education in Ghana as a former sector minister.

The ceremony was graced by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr Mustapha Hamid, among others.

Napo, who is also the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, at the ceremony eulogised President Nana Akufo-Addo and the University Council.

“I traced the influence on my life and love for learning at an early age and recounted some of the successes our team chalked at the Ministry, including the implementation of the free SHS programme as well as curriculum, teacher and TVET reforms among others.

“I am grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve as his Education Minister in his first term.

“I am also grateful to the UPSA Council and the entire UPSA community for this beautiful honour and the many individuals in the education sector whose hard work and dedication enabled us to achieve those feats,” he acknowledged.

This comes barely two months after the University of Education, Winneba honoured him for the same purpose.