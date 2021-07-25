Some Ghanaian legislators have united to kick out the agenda of LGBTQ+ being imposed on citizens from Western powers.

Though most of the legislators are backing the anti-LGBTQ move, the voices of eight parliamentarians are the loudest.

Their identities were made public by Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel ‘Dzata’ George, who took to his official page to laud his colleagues.

They are Ho West MP, Bedzrah Emma Kwasi, Krachi West MP, Helen Adwoa Ntoso, Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour and Tamale North MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.

The rest are La Dade Kotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor and Kpando MP, Della Sowah.

He said at a time when some may choose convenience and the alluring offers being made, these four other men and three women have given true essence to the title the offices they hold dear.

“They have stood up for what is right, just, and noble,” he stated as reason for being proud in his colleagues.

For those who disagree, Mr George has given them chance to disagree, but based on intellect.

“You have every right to disagree with our Bill. We can live and tolerate your disagreement. However, let your disagreement be based on law, fact, and science. Not your emotions or thoughts. We are open for anyone who has a memorandum on the Bill to submit same to the Parliamentary Committee when it calls for same. We are ready to debate the issues with anyone or group so long as it is based on law. We are Legislators.

“For those asking the essence of having a Bill, what is the value of plenty talk and promises if you are not interested in giving life to your words? Or are they empty words that do not portray the intents of your hearts? Let’s put our money where our mouth is,” he said.

Below are their photos:

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Ho West MP, Bedzrah Emma Kwasi

Krachi West MP, Helen Adwoa Ntoso

Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

La Dade Kotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor