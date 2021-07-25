The Upper East Regional Police Command, as part of measures to deal with security threats in the Zebilla and Tilli forest area on Saturday, July 24, 2021, conducted a Joint Police Military intelligence led operation in the Bawku Division.

A dawn operation in some towns and villages targeting criminals in that jurisdiction saw the arrest of 34 suspects and retrieval of one gold detector and two motorbikes suspected to have been snatched, stolen or robbed from their owners .

Out of the 34, two have been identified as part of some five suspected robbers on the police wanted list in the region.



Screening is ongoing to assist investigations.

The Upper East Regional Police acted on the intelligence by the special surveillance team that some of the robberies on that road are carried out by some herdsmen in the towns and villages in the jurisdiction who operate under the guise of taking care of their cattle by pushing them across the road and when motorists stop they rob them at gunpoint.

The Regional Police command assured the public, especially residents and commuters of the Bolga-Bawku highway of enhanced security strategy including 24-hour robust patrols, snap checkpoint for a routine stop and search on suspected criminals in the areas to ensure maximum security.

The command further entreated the public not to fear in commuting on the Bolga-Bawku road or any place in the Upper East Region as sound security measures have been put in place to pursue criminals in the region to make their activities unproductive.

Anyone with information on any criminal or a group should report to the nearest police station or personnel including other security services or call police on emergency numbers 181,18555 ,112 or call the Upper East Regional Police operations room number 0299204666.