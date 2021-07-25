After 19 weeks of going on a break, President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to address the nation on measures being taken against the novel coronavirus.

Following a third wave, the Delta Variant, that has raised its head globally, President Akufo-Addo will, tonight, speak on measures the health sector has taken to curb it’s spread.

The address comes at the back of a press release by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, Legon, warning of the dangers the new virus pose.

In the statement, they affirmed that both doses of vaccines are not enough to serve as immunity, and called on the government to reinstate protocols.

President Akufo-Addo’s 26 address, which will be televised at the usual 8:00 pm, is, thus, expected to throw much light on it.