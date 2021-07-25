Police at Tuna Zone in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region killed one armed robber near Danniwur during a shootout.

Reports indicate that the robbers, numbering four, opened fire on a cargo vehicle transporting police officers.

The police returned fire and gunned down one of the robbers, killing him instantly while the rest managed to escape through the bushes.

According to the Sawla district police commander, DSP De-Graft Adjei, police in Tuna had information that, some armed robbers were at Danniwur area on the Sawla- Wa highway robbing passengers of their property.

The team was dispatched to the scene, and caught the four robbers red-handed.

He added that one single barrel gun, 21 BB cartridges and money were found in a bag of the deceased believed to be a Fulani man.

DSP De-Graft Adjei urged drivers to be wary of the highway, especially when travelling at night.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sawla Hospital, pending identification and autopsy.

