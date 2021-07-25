Residents of Ayitikope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region are yet to come to terms with the gruesome murder of a pastor and his spouse.

Pastor Gbedema Augustine and wife, Comfort Gbedema of Harmony of the Jesus Ministry, were both found dead in their home at Ayitikope in the late hours of Friday, July 23.

According to witnesses, the body of the pastor was found on the main compound of his residence while his wife’s corpse was discovered in their room.

The police’s initial assessment indicated that the couple died about four days earlier. However, they are yet to launch an investigation into the alleged murder case.

According to the police, they need to thoroughly investigate what led to the death of the couple and who might have murdered them.

Some residents said they suspect foul play, especially looking at the circumstances in which the corpses were found.

The residents urged the police to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and the perpetrators brought to book.

